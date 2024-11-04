Pakistan set to host England, New Zealand women’s teams in historic tour

Pakistan to host ICC Women's Championship. -PCB

LAHORE: In a historic development for women’s cricket in the country, Pakistan is set to host the national teams of England, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe for the first time as International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Future Tours Programme for 2024-29.

Zimbabwe will tour Pakistan in April/May 2026, while the black caps is scheduled to visit in April 2027. England will tour in October in the same year.

With Zimbabwe making a debut in the event, the fourth edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, scheduled to take place between 2026-29, will feature 11 teams vying for direct entry into the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup in 2029.

In the championship, each side will compete against eight other teams, following the format of four home and four away series, similar to the current edition. Across 44 series, a total of 132 ODIs will be played, with each series consisting of three matches.

Bangladesh will be the fourth side to visit Pakistan due to their four scheduled assignments in October 2028.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will travel to South Africa in February 2026, and then play Sri Lanka in July the same year. Later in November 2026, Pakistan will visit the West Indies while their final away series in the ICC Women’s Championship 2026-29 cycle will be in Ireland in June 2028.

The Future Tour Programme will see an ICC Women’s tournament taking place every year, starting with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027 and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028.

In order to prepare for the forthcoming ICC events, members have mutually scheduled tri-series tournaments.

It is worth noting here that prior to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, Ireland will host Pakistan and the West Indies.

Home series:

v Zimbabwe; April 2026

v New Zealand; April 2027

v England; October 2027

v Bangladesh; October 2028

Away series:

v South Africa; February 2026

v Sri Lanka; July 2026

v West Indies; November 2026

v Ireland; June 2028