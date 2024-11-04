AUS vs PAK: Will Naseem Shah play second ODI?

Naseem Shah suffering from injury. -X/@dhillow_

MELBOURNE: Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah faced a significant setback amid ODI series against Australia, as he suffered cramps during second ODI.

As per sources, the 21-year-old bowler is suffering from pain but there are signs of recovery as there is enough time in second game.

It is worth noting here that Naseem had to leave his over halfway during first game due to cramps. Mohammad Hasnain completed his over.

During the match, the pacer gave away just 39 runs and also took a wicket.

On the batting front, Naseem scored 40 runs off 39 balls, including one boundary and four massive sixes.

Australia beat Mohammad Rizwan-led side by two wickets.

As the second ODI scheduled to take place on November 8, the green shirts will be travelling from Melbourne to Adelaide tomorrow (Tuesday).