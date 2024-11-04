Quaid e Azam Trophy: Usama Mir inspires Sialkot to win in second round

Usama Mir's gave a standout performance in Quaid e Azam Trophy against Quetta. -PCB

MULTAN: Usama Mir gave a standout performance, claiming a five-wicket haul to lead Sialkot to a commanding 10-wicket victory against Quetta on the fourth and final day of the second round in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Usama returned with figures of 20.5-3-51-5 and received good support from Awais Ali (three for 54) as Quetta were dismissed for 212 in their second innings. Trailing by 176 runs in first innings, Quetta had resumed on Monday morning at 108 for three. Sialkot raced to the 36-run target in 5.5 overs without any loss. This was Sialkot’s second successive victory.

Fast bowler Niaz Khan followed up his six for 97 with four for 39 to hand Peshawar their first win in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with a thumping 181 runs victory over Bahawalpur in Abbottabad. Chasing 344 runs for victory and starting the day at seven for one, Bahawalpur were skittled out for 162 with only Mohammad Ammar offering some resistance while scoring 51. Mohammad Amir Khan lent good support to Niaz when he bagged three wickets for 45 runs for match figures of five wickets for 93 runs.

At National Ground in Islamabad, Faisalabad, resuming the last day at 69 for two in pursuit of 419 runs target, were dismissed for 285 with Abbottabad’s Israr Hussain causing maximum damage with figures of 28-3-69-6. Faisalabad’s second innings revolved around Muhammad Awais Zafar (61), Ali Shan (58 not out), Atiq-ur-Rehman (55) and Abdul Samad (53). This was Abbottabad’s first win and second successive loss for Faisalabad.

Lahore Blues recorded their first win of the tournament when they overpowered Karachi Blues by four wickets in Lahore. Chasing 206 for victory and starting the day at 42 for one, Lahore Blues achieved victory in just over 70 overs for the loss of six wickets. No.3 batter Hammad Butt top-scored with a 140-ball 78 that included five fours and three sixes. Together with captain Imran Butt (39), he put on 82 runs for the third wicket.

Scores in brief (day 4 of 4):

Abbottabad beat Faisalabad by 134 runs, National Ground, Islamabad, Pool A

Abbottabad 405 all-out, 100.2 overs (Khalid Usman 139 not out, Ahmed Khan 65, Mohammad Adil 62, Shujah Zaheer 56, Yasir Shah 26; Mohammad Faizan 3-68, Khurram Shahzad 3-98, Shehzad Gul 2-100) and 203-8d, 49.2 overs (Khayam Khan 96, Afaq Ahmed 68, Ahmed Khan 21; Ahmed Safi Abdullah 3-52, Shehzad Gul 3-58, Khurram Shahzad 2-31)

Faisalabad 189 all out, 59.3 overs (Ahmed Safi Abdullah 43 not out, Muhammad Awais Zafar 33, Mohammad Saleem 28, Ali Shan 26; Mohammad Adil 5-58, Ahmed Khan 2-20) and 285 all-out, 102 overs (Muhammad Awais Zafar 61, Ali Shan 58 not out, Atiq-ur-Rehman 55, Abdul Samad 53; Israr Hussain 6-69)

Peshawar beat Bahawalpur by 181 runs, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, Pool B

Peshawar 301 all-out, 58.3 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 96, Waqar Ahmed 63, Mohammad Haris 34; Mehran Sanwal 4-106, Muhammad Imran 3-66, Ali Shabbir 2-48) and 321 all-out, 75.4 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 68, Maaz Sadaqat 65, Mehran Ibrahim 55, Nabi Gul 40, Mohammad Haris 32, Israrullah 22, Sajid Khan 21; Mehran Sanwal 4-75, Gulfam Aziz 3-60, Ali Shabbir 3-91)

Bahawalpur 279 all-out, 86.5 overs (Mohammad Faizan Zafar 83, Mohammad Ammar 44, Ali Hamza Wasim 37, Ali Umar 35, Mohammad Imran 30, Abid Ali 26; Niaz Khan 6-97, Mohammad Amir Khan 2-48, Moazzam Umar 2-57) and 162 all-out, 64.5 overs (Mohammad Ammar 51, Ali Umar 29, Ali Hamza Wasim 27, Mohammad Sheharyar 21; Niaz Khan 4-39, Mohammad Amir Khan 3-45, Sajid Khan 2-36)

Sialkot beat Quetta by 10 wickets, Multan Cricket Stadium, Pool C

Quetta 263 all-out, 75.3 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 85, Shahbaz Khan 55, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 34, Hazrat Wali 31; Salman Aslam 3-66, Amad Butt 3-82, Usama Mir 2-62) and 212 all-out, 77.5 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 35, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 33, Hazrat Wali 26, Bismillah Khan 24, Yasir Khan 21; Usama Mir 5-51, Awais Ali 3-54)

Sialkot 439 all out, 133.4 overs (Abdul Rehman 113, Azan Awais 78, Ammad Butt 59, Mohsin Riaz 42, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti 38, Mohammad Waleed 34, Mohammad Huraira 26; Jalat Khan 4-98, Najeebullah Achakzai 3-82, Naqeebullah 3-103) and 37-0, 5.5 overs (Mohammad Huraira 32 not out)

Lahore Blues beat Karachi Blues by four wickets, Saeed Sports City, Bedian, Lahore, Pool C

Karachi Blues 220 all-out, 74.1 overs (Mohammad Taha 123, Fawad Alam 42, Abdullah Fazal 20; Nisar Ahmed 3-29, Hunain Shah 3-42, Mohammad Rizwan 3-56) and 209 all-out, 80 overs (Abdullah Fazal 58, Fawad Alam 52, Kashif Ali 24; Qasim Akram 4-46, Mohammad Rizwan 3-66)

Lahore Blues 224 all-out, 76.1 overs (Imran Butt 111, Junaid Ali 43; Tabish Khan 4-66, Fahad Amin 2-44, Aarish Ali Khan 2-56) and 206-6, 70.2 overs (Hammad Butt 78, Imran Butt 39, Nisar Ahmed 21 not out; Aarish Ali Khan 4-72, Aftab Khan 2-50)

OTHER 2nd ROUND RESULTS

ON SATURDAY: Islamabad beat Larkana by an innings and 107 runs (Pool A)

On SUNDAY: Hyderabad beat Lahore Whites by six wickets (Pool A); Rawalpindi beat AJK by an innings and 144 runs (Pool B); Karachi Whites beat Multan by three wickets (Pool B); FATA beat DM Jamali by an innings and 129 runs (Pool C)