U19 tri-series involving Pakistan rescheduled

Paksistan U-19 to face UAE U-19 on November 13. -AFP

DUBAI: The schedule of the under-19 tri-series, involving Pakistan, UAE and Afghanistan, has been rescheduled due to logistical reasons.

As per the updated schedule, the initial fixture between UAE and Afghanistan has been shifted from November 17 to November 18.

Schedule of the Dubai U-19 Tri-Series. -PCB

However, the first match of Pakistan against UAE will proceed as per previous schedule on November 13. They will face Afghanistan for the first time on November 15.

The second fixture between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which was initially scheduled on November 19, will now take place on November 20.

In addition, the second clash between the hosts UAE and the green shirts to be played one day earlier on November 22.

The final league match between UAE and the Afghanistan is rescheduled from November 21 to 24.

It is worth noting here that the final showdown of tri-series is to be held on November 26.