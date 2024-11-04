Wasim Akram calls Pakistan favourites if Test series against India happens

Former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram - Reuters/File

MELBOURNE: Legendary pacer Wasim Akram, on Monday, opined that Pakistan would beat India if the two arch-rivals lock horns in a Test series on spinning pitches.

The pacer’s remarks came while commentating during the first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia when the panel discussed the contrasting fortunes of the neigbouring nations.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, while commentating on the aforementioned fixture alongside Wasim, expressed his desire of witnessing the fierce rivals colliding in a Test series



Wasim, in response, said it will be good for the sport.

“It will be massive. It will be good for the game, for two cricket-crazy nations,” said Wasim.

Vaughan, while continuing the conversation, suggested that Pakistan can now beat India.

“Pakistan can now beat India on the turners,” said Vaughan.

Wasim Akram backed Vaughan’s assertion and highlighted India’s recent Test series whitewash at home against New Zealand.

“Pakistan have a chance to beat India in Tests now on a spinning track. They have been hammered by New Zealand 3-0 at home,” Wasim remarked.

Remember, Pakistan, showcasing their spin prowess, made an astounding comeback to clinch the three-match Test series against England last month.

After being humbled by England in the opening fixture, the green shirts made major changes to their squad, which included resting key players like Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The home side brought in spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who took 39 out of the 40 wickets to fall in the remaining two Tests, to lead Pakistan to their first home Test series victory since 2021.

India, on the other hand, succumbed to their first-ever 3-0 home Test series whitewash on Sunday as New Zealand capitalized on their weakness of tackling spin.



New Zealand spinners claimed 37 out of 57 wickets, courtesy of Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips.

It is worth mentioning that arch-rivals Pakistan and India last played a Test series in 2008.