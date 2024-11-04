FB Area, Malir record victories in KPL Season 2

FB Area Tigers are waiting for the TV Umpire's decision - YT Screenshot

KARACHI: FB Area Tigers humbled Gulshan Stallions by 97 runs, while Malir Dolphins registered a crushing 74-run victory over Johar Bears on the third day’s action of the Karachi Premier League (KPL) Season 2 here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Sunday.

In the fifth match of the tournament, half-centuries from Ali Ishaq and Wahaj Riaz, followed by a combined bowling effort, led FB Area Tigers to their second straight victory in the tournament.

Batting first, the Tigers registered a massive total of 194/8 on the board, courtesy of a brilliant 75-run partnership between Ali and Wahaj.

The Tigers had a flamboyant start to their innings as openers Khalid Latif and Shah Raza notched up 61 runs inside batting powerplay.

Shah, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, fell victim to Jam Zain on the last delivery of the sixth over. He smashed 10 boundaries including two sixes on his way to a 22-ball 44.

The Tigers then lost two more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped to 78/3 in 8.5 overs.

But a solid fourth-wicket partnership between Ali and Wahaj resurrected the Tigers’ innings. The duo added 75 runs in just 40 deliveries before Maaz Khurram got rid of Ali in the 16th over.

Ali remained the top-scorer for the Tigers with a 26-ball 53, laced with three fours and four sixes.

Wahaj, on the other hand, carried his bat until the penultimate over and scored an anchoring 50 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

At the backend, Haider Abbas, 12 not out from eight balls, made handy contribution to take the Tigers to 194/8.

For the Stallions, Zia Ullah and Irfan Khan bagged two wickets each, while Maaz Khurram, Jam Zain and Shahzaib Ahmed shared three wickets between them.

Chasing a daunting total, the Stallions’ batting lineup faltered and could only accumulate 97 runs before getting bundled out in the penultimate over.

Opening batter Sami Afridi waged a lone battle for the Stallions with a gutsy 36 off 27 deliveries.

Besides him, only Shahzaib Ahmed (17*), Irfan Khan (15) and Maaz Khurram (14) could amass double figures.



The 97-run victory lifted the Tigers to the top of the standings with four points in two matches.

In the sixth match of the KPL Season 2, Huzaifa Munir’s 70-run knock and Lal Kumar’s four-for guided Malir Dolphins to a thumping 74-run victory.

The opener batted sensibly in challenging conditions and went on to top score for the Dolphins with a 61-ball 70, hitting seven fours and two sixes in the process.

Lal Kumar, who scored 22 off 20, was the other notable run-getter for the Dolphins.

Usman Tariq was the standout bowler for the Bears, picking up two wickets, while Wahid Ali and Mirza Ahsan Jameel made one scalp each.

In response, Bears’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 73 in the 17th over as none of their batters could settle against the Kumar-led Dolphins’ bowling attack.

Kumar took four wickets for 10, followed by Waleed Ahmed with three scalps.

Skipper Saim Ahmed remained the top-scorer for the Bears with a scratchy 22 off 31 deliveries.