PAK vs AUS: Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

Pat Cummins (R) and Mohammad Rizwan (L) are in for the toss - PCB

MELBOURNE: Australia have won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.



PLAYING XIs



Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.



Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.



HEAD TO HEAD



Pakistan and Australia have come face to face 108 times in ODIs with the five-time World Cup winners boasting a dominant record with 70 victories, compared to the green shirts' 34.



Australia have an equally impressive record at home in ODIs as they won 37 out of 56 fixtures, while Pakistan secured 17 victories.



FORM GUIDE



Pakistan are playing their first ODI since their 93-run loss against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The former champions had a dismal run at the mega event and failed to qualify for the semi-final.



Australia, on the contrary, are fresh from their 3-2 away series victory over England.



Pakistan: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Australia: W, L, L, W, W

