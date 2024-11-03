Cricket fraternity reacts to New Zealand's 3-0 Test series sweep over India

Sachin Tendulkar (L), Irfan Pathan, and Michael Vaughan (R) react after New Zealand series win. -Reuters/ICC/AFP

New Zealand beat India by 25 runs in the third and final test on Sunday and became the first team to whitewash them on their home ground in a three-match Test series, prompting reactions from prominent figures of the sport.

Following are reactions to the result.

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN SACHIN TENDULKAR

"Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow, and it calls for introspection. Was it lack of preparation, was it poor shot selection, or was it lack of match practice?

"Full credit to New Zealand for their consistent performance throughout the series. Winning 3-0 in India is as good a result as it can get."

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN MICHAEL VAUGHAN

"To win in India is incredible but to deliver a clean sweep is remarkable ... has to be the greatest ever test series victory ... India now have a group of batters that struggle like most teams against spin."

FORMER INDIA SEAMER IRFAN PATHAN

"This is (an) embarrassing display by team India at home. Lot to ponder over by the decision makers. Well done New Zealand on such a terrific performance."

EX-INDIA SPINNER HARBHAJAN SINGH

"Turning pitches becoming our own enemy. Congratulations NZ you outplayed us. Been saying from many years. Team India needs to play on better pitches. These turning pitches making every batsman look very ordinary."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN YUVRAJ SINGH

"Cricket truly is a humbling sport, isn't it? Just months after our T20 World Cup win, we face a historic whitewash.

"That's the beauty of this game! Bigger tests lie ahead with the Australia series & the way forward is to introspect, learn and look up! Congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on a well-rounded performance and a historic win."

EX-WEST INDIES FAST BOWLER IAN BISHOP

"Amazing from New Zealand. A population of less than 6 million. No Kane Williamson. They have conquered an unenviable task, and both men's and women's teams have had an historic and proud few weeks."