Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Hyderabad stun Lahore Whites to claim second straight win

ISLAMABAD: A 10-wicket haul by Bilawal Bhatti proved to be the cornerstone of Hyderabad’s six-wicket victory over Lahore Whites on the third day of the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 20254-25 here on Sunday.



Bilawal followed up his 4/61 in the first innings with figures of 16-4-42-6 as Lahore Whites, starting at day three at 162 for five, were bowled out for 203.



Needing 131 runs for their second successive win, Hyderabad achieved victory for the loss of just four wickets with Muhammad Sadam top-scoring with 48.



The victory lifted Hyderabad to the top of Group A standings with 51 points in two matches, closely followed by Islamabad with 50 points in as many matches.



In Sheikhupura, FATA’s Sameen Gul picked up five for 59 for match figures of seven for 133 as Dera Murad Jamali, trailing by 278 runs on the first innings, were bundled out for 149 to give FATA their first win by an innings and 129 runs.



In Charsadda, a combined effort by Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (68), Saqib Khan (38), Jahanzaib Sultan (31) and Khurram Manzoor (27) helped Karachi Whites to defeat Multan by three wickets.



Multan, after starting the day at 62/2 with a 90-run lead, were dismissed for 125 with Rameez Aziz taking four for 23 and Mohammad Asghar and Mohammad Umar picking up three wickets each.



That had set Karachi Whites 216 runs target, which they achieved for the loss of seven wickets in 42.3 overs.



Rawalpindi registered their first victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024/25 by disposing off Azad Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 144 runs.



AJK, starting the day at 92/5, needed another 231 runs to make Rawalpindi bat again but were bowled out for 149.



All-rounder Shadab Khan, who took 2/4 in the first innings and backed it up with an 84-run knock, claimed three wickets for seven runs in the second innings, while Kashif Ali bagged three for 59.

