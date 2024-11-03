Pakistan's Amjad Ali outruns thousands to secure 47th place in Istanbul Marathon

Amjad Ali sets record after giving a standout performance. -Author

KARACHI: Pakistani runner Amjad Ali delivered a standout performance at the Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, recording a time of 2 hours, 49 minutes, and 29 seconds to become Pakistan's fastest finisher in the race.

Competing among thousands, Ali secured an impressive 47th place overall.

Ethiopian runner Dejene Debela emerged as the marathon's champion, completing the race in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 40 seconds.

In addition to Amjad Ali, several other Pakistani athletes showcased commendable endurance and skill at Istanbul Marathon. Muzammil Khan Niazi completed the marathon in 3 hours, 13 minutes, and 45 seconds, while Bilal Umar finished in 3 hours, 45 minutes, and 58 seconds.

Other Pakistani runners Ali Khurshid, Rohail Ahmed, Asad Tuneker, and Muhammad Adnan all succeeded in completing the race in under four hours.

Following are the results of all the Pakistani runners competing at Istanbul Marathon:

Players Time

1 MUHAMMAD AMJAD ALİ 2:49:29

2 MUZAMMİL KHAN NİAZİ 3:13:45

3 BILAL UMAR 3:45:58

4 ALİ KHURSHİD 3:47:02

5 ROHAİL AHMED 3:48:17

6 ASAD TUNGEKER 3:54:46

7 MUHAMMAD ADNAN 3:55:59

8 ISMAIL KHAN 4:15:42

9 YAYA IMRAN 4:20:17

10 MUHAMMAD MUZAMMİL 4:24:56

11 MUHAMMAD HATİM KHAN 4:30:46

12 UMAİR SHABBİR 4:35:44

13 ABDUL RAHIM ZAKARIA 5:13:23

14 IMRAN KHAN NİAZİ 5:36:02

15 NABEEL IDREES BAWANY BAWANY 5:36:25