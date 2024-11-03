Abbas Afridi plans to 'target' Australia with bowling variations





Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi. — Sportsfile

KARACHI: Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Mohammad Abbas Afridi on Sunday, shared that he will ‘target’ the opposition with slower deliveries in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia.

“I have a plan to tackle the opposition. I will target them with slower ones,” shared Abbas.

Abbas, one of the six members of Pakistan’s T20I squad for Australia series — undergoing a training camp here at National Bank Stadium, said that the five-day camp would be of great help on the stiff tour.

“The camp in Karachi will be very helpful. We are working on our skills here,” said Abbas.

The right-arm pacer acknowledged the difficult nature of Australian conditions but emphasised his experience of playing in Australia, recalling his tour to Darwin with Pakistan Shaheens.

“The conditions in Australia are very difficult but [we] have played there and have some experience,” Abbas said.

Abbas further revealed that he looks forward to get some valuable tips from Australia’s ODI captain Pat Cummins.

The 23-year-old also spoke highly of Pakistan’s newly-appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, stating that the latter always supports the youngsters.

“Mohammad Rizwan always supports the youngsters. Even if a bowler concedes runs, he backs him,” he shared.

Abbas then went on to share his plans to develop into an all-rounder by improving his batting skills.

“I like to bat since the beginning. I am working on it. I am trying to become a good all-rounder,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will kick off their white-ball tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from November 4 to 10.



The two teams will then engage in a three-match T20I series, scheduled from November 14 to 18.

Pakistan’s T20I Squad: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.