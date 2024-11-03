Gaddafi Stadium renovation in full swing ahead of Champions Trophy

Mohsin Naqvi inspects renovation process at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium -Author

LAHORE: The upgradation of the Gaddafi Stadium here has reached almost 50 per cent completion as the venue is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the February-March window.



According to the details, the flooring of the main and office building is now being given a final touch.



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also made a visit to the venue and inspected the renovation process.

The PCB chair expressed satisfaction with the upgradation process and announced that a cricket museum and a souvenir shop would be setup to engage fans.

Naqvi also held a meeting at the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) camp office, where the project outlines were reviewed through blueprints.

He ordered the expansion of parking area and emphasized the need to make the exterior of the main building attractive.

The PCB chairman further pressed on completing the venue's upgradation in time for the Champions Trophy.

"The stadium is now set to become world-class," said Mohsin Naqvi, considering the improvements aimed at providing top-notch facilities to both fans and players.

FWO project director provided updates regarding the renovation process in a briefing session, attended by senior PCB officials including Chief Operating Officer, Director of Infrastructure, Director of Domestic Cricket, Senior General Manager of Infrastructure, architects, and FWO and NESPAK representatives.