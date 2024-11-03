New Zealand hand India first-ever 3-0 Test whitewash at home

New Zealand celebrate key wicket of Rishabh Pant - BCCI

MUMBAI: The Tom Latham-led New Zealand on Sunday, created history as they became the first team to whitewash India on their home ground in a three-match Test series.

The last time India suffered a home Test series whitewash was in 2000 when they were outclassed by South Africa 2-0.

Chasing a modest 147-run target on a difficult pitch, which saw 29 wickets falling in just two days, India were outclassed by Ajaz Patel’s spin mastery and were eventually bundled out on a mere 121.

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant offered a notable fight in a stiff run chase and scored a gutsy half-century.

He was also involved in a crucial 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (6) but was caught behind off Patel when India needed 41 runs with four wickets in hand.

Pant remained the top-scorer for India with a counterpunching 64 off 57 deliveries. Besides him, only Ravichandran Ashwin (12) and skipper Rohit Sharma (11) could amass double figures.

Pant’s dismissal exposed India’s toothless batting tail, which was swept away by red-hot Patel and Glenn Phillips.

Patel backed his first innings’ five-wicket haul with six scalps in the second innings and returned astounding match figures of 11/160, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Besides him, Glenn Phillips picked up three wickets while Matt Henry took one.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand resumed their second innings from 171/9 through Ajaz Patel, unbeaten on seven, and unmarked William O’Rourke.

The duo could add three runs to New Zealand’s overnight total as Patel (8) fell victim to Ravindra Jadeja in just the third over of the day.

Jadeja was the standout bowler for India, courtesy of his five-wicket haul. Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets while Akash Deep and Washington Sundar shared two wickets between them.