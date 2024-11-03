Mohammad Rizwan vows support for players ahead of Australian series

Mohammad Rizwan while having a media talk at the MCG ahead of Australian series. -YouTube/Pakistan Cricket

MELBOURNE: Pakistan's newly-appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday, expressed his willingness for a consultative approach during his leadership tenure.

While addressing the pre-series media talk at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Rizwan asserted that he is open to take advice from young players as well.

"For me, everyone is a captain, if they feel they have something good, they can share it [with me]," said Rizwan.

"I am going to go [forward] via a consultative approach [on matters] and also seek advice from young players as well," he added.

Rizwan was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain last Sunday, replacing star batter Babar Azam, who relinquished the role last month in a bid to focus more on his batting.

The new-look side will be coached by Jason Gillespie, who was named the interim white-ball head coach after Gary Kirsten resigned from the position, owing to his differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Despite being under a new leadership, the national team can capitalize on Gillespie’s familiarity with the Australian conditions.

In response to a question regarding the inclusion of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the playing XI for the first ODI against Australia after being rested for the remaining two Tests of the recently-concluded three-match series against England, Rizwan highlighted their performances for the national team and vowed to support them.

"Today Babar, Shaheen are known [to the world] only because of their performances,” said Rizwan.

“Babar and Shaheen understand this thing, [and] I will support them as much as I can," he added.

When probed about the absence of top-order batters Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, the skipper highlighted the contributions of the players for the team.

"Fakhar is a game changer, his runs have made a big difference," he said.

The Pakistan captain then went on to assure the fans that the national team will not let them down on the Australia tour.

The green shirts will start their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from November 4 to 10. The two teams will then play a three-match T20I series.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for first ODI against Australia:

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk) Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vc) Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan’s Tour of Australia itinerary

November 4 — ODI, MCG, Melbourne

November 8 — ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 10 — ODI, Perth Stadium, Perth

November 14 — T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane

November 16 — T20I, SCG, Sydney

November 18 — T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart