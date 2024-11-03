India A 'set free' of suspected ball-tampering after clash with umpire

Umpire Shawn Craig speaks to India A team - Getty Images

India A have been cleared of ball-tampering allegations, raised by on-field umpire Shawn Craig on day four of their trial match against Australia.

The commencement of Sunday's action was delayed due to an altercation between wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and umpire Craig as the ball was changed overnight due to scratch marks.

“No more discussion, let’s play,” Craig was heard saying on the stump on the mic

“You scratch it, we change the ball.

“This is not a discussion.”

In response, India’s wicketkeeper batter Kishan did not mince his words in criticising the decision.



“So we have to play with this ball?" asked Kishan.

“That’s a very stupid decision,” he remarked.

Kishan's response did not sit well with Craig, who warned the wicketkeeper that he could be reported for showing dissent.



“Excuse me. You’ll be on report for dissent," said Craig.

“That’s inappropriate behaviour.

“It is because of your actions we changed the ball.”

These comments sparked suspicions of ball-tampering.

However, Cricket Australia (CA) later clarified that the ball was changed due to deterioration, which was catered according to the law 41.3.4.

“Both teams’ captain and manager were informed of the decision prior to the start of play. No further action is being taken,” CA said.

Meanwhile, Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney said that he was unaware of the details of the incident while having a conversation with the reporters after the match ended.

“I was at the striker’s end when the umpires said they’d changed the ball, I’m not sure what quite for,” McSweeney explained.

“I didn’t notice any change in the ball personally.”



Notably, Australia A won the aforementioned fixture by seven wickets as they comfortably chased down the 225-run target at the back of unbeaten half-centuries from McSweeney and Beau Webster.