Saim, Irfan to make debut as Pakistan name playing XI for first Australia ODI





Saim Ayub (L) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (R) - PCB

MELBOURNE: Saim Ayub and middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan will make their ODI debuts as Pakistan announced playing XI for the first ODI against Australia, scheduled to be played on November 4 here at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Green Shirts named a new-look lineup as they begin their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The playing XI features four changes, compared to the lineup they fielded in their last appearance in the format during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, with Saim and Irfan making their ODI debuts, while Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain are returning after a gap of almost two years.

Hasnain, whose last ODI appearance came in January 2023, made his long-awaited return to the national team at the back of his outstanding performance in the Champions One-Day Cup.

The right-arm pacer was the leading wicket-taker of the domestic tournament, making 17 scalps in just six innings at an average of 16.17.

Kamran Ghulam, who recently made waves with his ground-breaking Test debut against England last month, was the second leading run-scorer of the domestic One-Day tournament.

Ghulam will play his second ODI, around two years after making his debut against New Zealand in early 2023.



He made his debut as concussion substitute of Haris Sohail, who was hit by a short-pitched delivery in Pakistan's innings and thus, did not take the field in the second innings.

Debutant Saim will open the innings for Pakistan alongside Abdullah Shafique with star batter Babar Azam to follow.

The middle-order features skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha and Irfan.

On the bowling front, Pakistan will go with four pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and returning Hasnain, while Salman Ali Agha provides spin option.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for first ODI against Australia:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.