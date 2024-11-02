Shadab Khan pushes his red-ball case with 84-run knock in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Shadab Khan plays a sweep during a Test match - Facebook

RAWALPINDI: All-rounder Shadab Khan proved his mettle in red-ball cricket with a brilliant 84-run knock in a Pool B fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024/25 here at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Shadab, representing Rawalpindi Region in the premier First-Class tournament of Pakistan, dominated Azad Jammu & Kashmir Region bowlers and helped his side secure a massive 293-run lead.

The all-rounder backed his brilliant bowling figures of 2/4 with a brisk half-century. He went on to score 84 off just 72 balls with the help of 11 fours and a six.

Shadab Khan, whose last Test appearance came in August 2020 against England, represented Pakistan in six matches and accumulated 300 runs at a decent average of 33.33 including three half-centuries.

He also has 14 Test wickets to his name with his best bowling figures being 3/31 which came against Ireland in 2018.

Shadab inflicted further damage to Azad Jammu & Kashmir Region’s hopes by claiming two wickets in the second innings.



The visitors eventually slumped to 92/5 at the Stumps on Day 2, trailing by a further 201 runs to avoid innings defeat.

His all-round brilliance has put Rawalpindi Region in a commanding position to register their first victory in this year’s edition of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as their campaign opener against Multan Region had ended in a draw.

In the ongoing tournament, Shadab Khan has thus far scored 121 runs, coupled with eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Region’s victory over Larkana Region by an innings and 107 runs was the highlight of Day 2 of the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

A maiden first-class century by Hasan Nawaz and a second five-wicket haul in an as many matches by fast bowler Nusratullah were epitomes of Islamabad Region’s rampant victory.

The second straight victory put Islamabad Region at the top of Pool A standings with 50 points in two matches.