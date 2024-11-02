Para-athlete Haider Ali laments lack or recognition despite Olympics success

Pakistan's para-athlete Haider Ali expressed disappointment over not receiving recognition. -Author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s most successful para-athlete, Haider Ali, has expressed his disappointment over the lack of recognition and support for his achievements in the realm of para-sports.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Ali emphasized that while the Paralympics are regarded with equal importance to the Olympics worldwide, however, he has not received the acknowledgment he rightfully deserves.

“I have won four medals for Pakistan in the Paralympics, but I haven’t received the recognition that I should have,” Haider Ali stated.

He expressed disappointment over the disparity in rewards between him and fellow athlete Arshad Nadeem, who has received accolades beyond policy stipulations.

“Arshad received more than the policy, and I didn’t even get what was due according to sports policy. If I receive even a third of what Arshad was given, I would be happy.”

Haider shared that his success has been largely due to the continuous support of his family, who have stood by him at every step of his journey. He highlighted that competing internationally while residing in Pakistan is always challenging, saying, “It’s not easy to compete at a global level while being here; it requires hard work and determination.”

Highlighting his records, Haider mentioned that he is the only Pakistani athlete to qualify for five Paralympic Games, securing medals in four of them. His medal tally includes one gold from Tokyo, one silver from Beijing, and two bronze medals from Rio and Paris. In total, he has won 19 medals for Pakistan, which comprise nine gold, four silver, and six bronze across various competitions, including the Paralympics, Para Asian Games, and World Championships.

He pointed out that winning medals requires not only hard work but also adequate resources. He lamented the lack of facilities in Pakistan, stating that whatever salary he gets from WAPDA, is used in covering training costs which leaves him without any resources to look after his family.

“I don’t have proper sponsorship or government support, which leads to financial difficulties,” he explained.

“Globally, the Paralympics are given equal importance as the Olympics, and other countries reward their para-athletes with the same prizes as Olympians, but that’s not the case in Pakistan,” Haider said.

He recalled that when he won a bronze medal at the Rio Paralympics, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi awarded him a prize, marking it as the only time a prime minister has called him.

However, after winning bronze in Paris, he has yet to receive any acknowledgment despite prior promises.

“When I returned from Paris, Rana Mashhood, the chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, called me to his office and promised to arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister to get me a reward. But it has been two months now, and there has been no follow-up,” Ali shared, reflecting on his frustrations regarding the lack of communication.

Haider Ali expressed his disappointment over not receiving the respect he believes he deserves despite his exceptional achievements.

He contrasted his situation with that of Indian athletes, noting, “When Indian athletes returned after winning medals from Paris Paralympics, their Prime Minister rewarded them the very next day, but it’s not the same here.” He added that when he broke the world record in Beijing, several countries offered him positions to compete for them, but he always chose to represent Pakistan.

Haider Ali said that he was expecting the same reception as Arshad Nadeem had got after the Paris Olympics.

“I was happy to see Arshad’s grand welcome; I won my medal on the same ground,” he said. “But I also had a wish in my heart that maybe I would be welcomed in the same manner.”

While he stated he is pleased with Nadeem's achievements, he reiterated that he feels he has not received the recognition he is entitled to, expressing, “The CM went to his home and awarded him, I would be happy even if I am invited to office by the CM.”

Haider Ali, despite all, emphasized on his commitment to representing Pakistan, stating that despite the hurdles, he remains determined to continue competing on behalf of his country and hopes for better support and recognition for para-athletes in the future.