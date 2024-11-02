Large screen blocking fans' view at NSK to be removed

Removing screen at Karachi Stadium. -Author

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started removing the large electronic screen that obstructed fans' view in Karachi’s National Stadium as part of ongoing upgrades ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The screen, located at the University Road end in the Intikhab Alam Enclosure, caused blocking the view of approximately 1,500 seats. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, during a recent visit, directed the screen’s relocation to improve sightlines for spectators.

In the initial phase, workers began by detaching LED panels from the screen, with plans to dismantle the remaining structure soon after. The smaller screen structure near the Waqar Hasan Enclosure has already been removed.

The PCB is considering relocating the main screen between the Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures at a higher point, with a final decision expected post-survey.

There are also plans to install two larger screens at elevated positions on either side of mid-wicket, enhancing the viewing experience for fans across the stadium.