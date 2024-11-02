WTA roundup: Top 3 seeds reach Hong Kong semifinals

Shnaider, Fernandez, and Boulter advanced to the next round of the Hong Kong Tennis Open

By Reuters
November 02, 2024
Diana Shnaider (R), Leylah Fernandez, and Katie Boulter (L) qualify for semi-final. -Reuters/AFP

HONG KONG: Top seed Diana Shnaider outlasted Suzan Lamens 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

Russia's Shnaider converted nine of 11 break points against her Dutch opponent in the 1-hour, 52-minute victory, setting up a meeting with No. 3 Leylah Fernandez of Canada. Fernandez fired eight aces in a 6-1, 7-6 (7) defeat of No. 9 Bernarda Pera.

Second-seeded Katie Boulter of Great Britain dispatched Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 6-4, 6-0 in 75 minutes and will meet No. 6 Yue Yuan of China, a 6-3, 6-3 winner against Sofia Kenin.

Jiangxi Open

Top-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic rolled into the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against No. 5 seed Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in Jiujiang, China.

Bouzkova won 90 percent (26 of 29) of the points on her first serve and never faced a break point. She next faces unseeded Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, who posted a marathon 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) victory over No. 6 Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in 3 hours and 24 minutes.

The other semifinal pits No. 2 Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia against Germany's Laura Siegemund. Sramkova held off Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and Siegemund ousted Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 6-2.

Merida Open Akron

Alina Korneeva, a 17-year-old Russian, won two matches on Friday in Merida, Mexico, and advanced to the semifinals.

First, Korneeva beat Russian compatriot Anna Blinkova, the fifth seed, 7-5, 6-2 in a matchup postponed from Thursday night. Then she got past Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Her next opponent is another player making her first WTA Tour semifinal appearance, Zeynep Sonmez. The 22-year-old Turkey native upset top-seeded Renata Zarazua of Mexico 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The other semifinal will feature Russia's Polina Kudermetova, who rallied past Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, and the United States' Ann Li, who routed Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-1, 6-1.

