Former legend Zaheer Abbas added to PCB Governing Board

Former legend Zaheer Abbas achieves another milestone. -AFP

Legendary Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas has been appointed as a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) governing board.

Considering his capabilities and experience, the former captain is expected to be given a more important role soon.

The 'Asian Bradman' has also served as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) back in 2015. He will now represent the State Bank in the PCB.



Meanwhile, a PCB spokesperson confirmed that despite the addition of the "elegant batter", the number of governing board members will remain the same.

Abbas is one of the greatest batters to have represented Pakistan. He was the first Pakistani to score three consecutive centuries in ODIs.

During his prolific career, he accumulated 5062 runs in 78 Tests with the help of 12 centuries and 20 half-centuries. He also represented Pakistan in 62 ODIs, scoring 2572 runs, laced with seven centuries and 13 fifties.



Notably, Abbas recently emerged as one of the critics of star batter Babar Azam and demanded his exclusion from the national team.



“Babar Azam should be dropped from the team,” Abbas said. “If he’s not scoring runs, because if he’s our main batsman and he’s out of form, he should be out of the team,” said Abbas.