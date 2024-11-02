Salman Ali Agha banks on ‘strong pace attack’ for Australia series

Salman Ali Agha addressing the media at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) - Reporter

Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain Salman Ali Agha lauded the team’s pace attack ahead of the upcoming three-match away ODI series against Australia, scheduled to run from November 4 to 10.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the national team’s training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, Agha spoke highly of the pace attack, highlighting their ability to bowl consistently at 140 kmph.

“Our pace attack is outstanding and our pacers have the ability to bowl at 140,” said Agha.

Providing an update on preparations for a stiff white-ball tour to Australia, Agha shared that the team is planning according to the strength of the opposition and conditions.

He also asserted that interim head coach Jason Gillespie’s acquaintance of the conditions is benefitting the touring side before revealing that the Playing XI for the ODI series opener is yet to be finalized.

“We made a plan, considering the conditions in Australia and their team’s strengths. Jason Gillespie is aware of the conditions here which is helping us a lot,” Agha stated.

“We have been here for the last two days and did not have any discussion regarding Playing XI,” he added.

Salman Ali Agha then went on to refute a notion that key players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah were dropped from the remaining two Tests against England, emphasizing the trio was given a much-needed rest.

“Babar, Naseem and Shaheen were not dropped but were given rest, which they needed. After continuous cricket, the rest was essential for them and now they are feeling fresh,” Agha said.

“I hope that they [Babar, Shaheen and Naseem] perform well in Australia,” he added.

Speaking on the team’s preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025, Agha shared that the team is currently focused solely on the Australia tour, taking each series as a step in their preparations for the eight-team tournament.