Shan Masood expects Babar Azam to make ‘strong comeback’ against Australia

Shan Masood (L) and Babar Azam (R) sharing a laughter in a Test match -AFP

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood was confident about star batter Babar Azam’s stong comeback in the forthcoming ODI series against Australia, scheduled to commence on November 4 in Melbourne.



Babar is going through a rough patch, particularly in Test cricket, as the star batter, after managing just 35 runs in the first Test against England, was among the four key players rested from the series remainder.



Meanwhile, Masood, while speaking to the BBC's 'Stumped' podcast on Saturday, asserted he has no right to decide Babar's future, whom he called one of the best batters in the world.



"I think he's one of the best batsmen in the world. I'm nobody to [say he doesn't have] a future.

"He has every quality to be one of the greatest batsmen in Test cricket. He's always there or thereabouts in the rankings. Sometimes, people need a break."



The left-handed batter expressed his hope in Babar Azam to make a “strong comeback” during the stiff white-ball tour to Australia.

"I think this break will do him a great deal of benefit and he'll come back a stronger player," Masood said. "There's no harm in being pulled out at times and having a breather. He's played a lot of cricket and gone through a lot, and he'll always be one of the main batsmen to play for Pakistan."

For the unversed, Babar's last appearance in ODIs came in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 where he amassed 320 runs at a decent average of 40 with the help of four half-centuries.



Despite being out of action for almost a year, Babar managed to hold on to the summit of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings.