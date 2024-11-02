FB Area, Gulshan script triumphant start to Karachi Premier League Season 2

FB Area Tigers celebrate a wicket - YT Screenshot

KARACHI: FB Area Tigers outclassed Malir Dolphins by 26 runs while Gulshan Stallions secured a four-wicket victory over Johar Bears on the opening day of the Karachi Premier League Season 2, underway here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground here.

Batting first in the opening match of the tournament, FB Area Tigers accumulated a formidable total of 160/8 in the allotted 20 overs, on the back of an anchoring fifth-wicket partnership between Wahaj Riaz and Imran Shah.

Top-order batter Ram Ravi top-scored for the Tigers with a blistering 39 off just 24 deliveries, peppered with six boundaries including two sixes, providing them with a decent start.

Ravi’s effort was backed by an important 54-run partnership between Wahaj and Imran.

Wahaj scored a brisk 36 off 23 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes while Imran made an unbeaten 30 off 33.

For the Dolphins, Rehan Khan and Fawad Khan took two wickets each while skipper Nabeel Khalid and Uzair Akber shared two wickets between them.

Chasing a daunting total, the Dolphins came up 26 runs short as none of their batters could register a big score.

Fawad Khan was the top-scorer for the Dolphins, courtesy of his unbeaten 28-run cameo at the backend. Besides him, Shoaib Khan (24) and Huzaifa Munir (22) made notable contributions while the rest struggled against Tigers’ bowling attack.

Waseem Ali was the standout bowler for the Tigers, picking up three wickets, while Asad Ullah Hamza and Nadir Shah bagged two wickets each.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the tournament, Ashir Ahmed’s unbeaten 49-run knock powered Gulshan Stallions to chase down a modest 124-run target in the final over.

Coming out to bat at No.4 with the scoreboard reading 26/2 in 4.4 overs, Ahmed showcased exceptional grit and carried his bat all the way through to steer Stallions to a hard-fought victory.

His match-winning came off 40 balls and featured six boundaries including a maximum.

M Ismail was the pick of the bowlers for Johar Bears, picking up three wickets, while Usman Tariq claimed one.

Batting first, the Bears registered a below-par score of 123/8 in 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Sohail Khan and M Ismail were the joint top-scorers for the Bears, scoring 21 each while the next-best contribution came from M Asad, who played a scratchy 16-run knock.

For Stallions, Shahzaib Khan and Jam Zain took two wickets each, while Maaz Khurram, Zia Ullah and Shahzaib Ahmed shared three wickets between them.