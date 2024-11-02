36 Pakistanis, expats to compete in New York City Marathon 2024

Pakistan contingent pose for a picture during the "Parade of Nations" ahead of the New York City Marathon 2024- Reporter

KARACHI: As many as 36 Pakistani and Pakistani-origin runners will compete in the 2024 New York City Marathon on Sunday, joining nearly 50,000 runners from around the world.

One of the six prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors, the NYC Marathon is known for its tough, hilly course, which winds through all five boroughs of New York City and is a bucket-list race for marathoners everywhere.

For Pakistani runners, this event is both an athletic challenge and an opportunity to represent their nation on a global stage.

Ahead of the Sunday's NYC Marathon, the participating runners showcased their pride during the Parade of Nations, a pre-race tradition where athletes from each country carry their flags in parade. Shoaib Nizami, a prominent name in Pakistan's running community, led the contingent, carrying the Pakistani flag. Some Pakistani runners also carried Palestinian flags to express solidarity with people of Palestine.

The list of Pakistani and Pakistan origin runners includes an inspiring roster of runners, from seasoned veterans to first-time participants.

Representing Pakistan and Pakistani diaspora at the New York City Marathon 2024 are Dr. Salman Khan, Prem Kumar, Jamal Khan, Babar Ghias, Shoaib Nizami, Muhammad Fasih ul Saleh, Atiq ul Hassan, Masud Mahdi, Shahid Nawaz, Shazia Nawaz, Khoula Ahmed, Rufi Shahzada, Shariq Samad, Yasir Suleman Memon, Yawar Siddiqui, Rehman Azhar, Ammar Mumtaz, Abbas Naqvi, Raja Arif, Dr. Rizwan Khawaja, Junaid Memon, Jehanzeb Khan, Khalid Sheikh, Abdul Karim, Dr. Jahanzeb Mughal, Kaukab Sarwar, Nosherwan Ali, Dr. Ahmad Zubair, Maheen Sheikh, Syed Fahim, Ahmed Uzair, Anum Uzair, Danish Elahi, Faisal Shafi, Salman Chaudhry, and Qamar Zia.

Shoaib Nizami, one of Pakistan’s top runners, while talking to this correspondent, shared his thoughts ahead of the NYC Marathon and the unique challenge it poses. “The New York City Marathon is one of the world’s major marathons and the toughest in elevation. So far, I have run Berlin, Chicago, and Tokyo, all of which were flat terrain. I am excited about this different experience,” he said.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the track, Nizami remains focused on setting a new personal record. “It’s a challenging track for me, but my only goal is to do my personal best and hopefully achieve my PR again,” he added.

Shoaib Nizami is also a driving force behind Pakistan’s running scene, working to establish official marathons and inspire many in Pakistan.

“Developing the running scene and bringing the official marathon to Pakistan are proud moments for me. The next edition of the Karachi Marathon will also be the first-ever world athletics label race and qualifying race," he said.

Kaukab Sarwar - who has also represented Pakistan in international cycling events - will be aiming for her fourth Abbott World Major star, spoke about her excitement and the importance of this milestone

“Feeling excited, it’s gonna be [a] challenging course, and I am excited to explore it,” she said. For Kaukab, completing this marathon will bring her closer to the goal of earning the Abbott World Marathon Majors Six-Star Medal. “It’s part of my six stars journey for Abbott World Majors. And while crossing [the] finish line for NY, I will get my fourth star,” she explained.

Reflecting on the growth of Pakistan’s running community, she stated that it is absolutely heartening to see that running in Pakistan is growing exponentially.

"It is very exciting to see more women coming to this sport…this means we are developing a strong culture," she said.

According to reports, the NYC Marathon is always a test of endurance, strategy, and strength, beginning on Staten Island and concluding in Central Park. For many of the Pakistani runners, the opportunity to tackle this demanding course is both a personal and national achievement.

Each participant carries the aspiration to not only complete the race but to leave a mark on one of the world’s most prestigious marathons.

For these runners, representing Pakistan among tens of thousands on Sunday is a chance to inspire many back home.