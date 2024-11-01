ASP Shehrbano Naqvi among candidates for Head of Women’s Cricket role

Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi - File

LAHORE: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi is among the candidates being considered to take up the role of the Head of Pakistan Women’s Cricket, sources said.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun its search for the Head of Women’s Cricket for which former Deputy Commissioner Lahore is considered as a strong candidate.

Notably, the former Deputy Commissioner was very active in her rank during PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure as interim Chief Minister of Punjab.

Sources further claimed that renowned ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, who rose to fame in February this year, when she saved a woman, wearing a dress with Arabic Calligraphy printed on it, from a mob attack at Lahore’s Ichra Bazaar, is also among consideration.

The position of Head of Women’s Cricket in PCB was vacated when Tania Mallick stepped down on Wednesday in a bid to pursue new career opportunities.

Tania began her tenure at the PCB in October 2021.

“Sohaib Sheikh and Tania Mallick were key members of the PCB management team, making meaningful contributions to our progress as an organisation. Sohaib was part of the core team that launched the HBL PSL in 2016, successfully delivering four seasons, and he returned to produce another high-quality event earlier this year,” said PCB COO Salman Naseer in a statement.

“Tania worked with dedication to uplift women’s cricket in Pakistan, making strides at the grassroots level to expand the pool of players. Alongside PCB’s ongoing support, her efforts were recognised internationally by the ICC, where she served as one of the two Full Member representatives on the ICC Women’s Committee.

“The PCB appreciates their hard work, dedication and contributions, and we wish both Sohaib and Tania every success in their future endeavors.”