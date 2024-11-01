Stephen Constantine's tenure as Pakistan head coach concludes

Stephen Constantine's contract with PFF comes to an end. —AFP

LAHORE: Head coach of Pakistan men’s football team Stephen Constantine’s contract with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has officially ended.

Constantine, who was appointed by Haroon Malik-led Normalization Committee in September 2023, led the national men's football to the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the very first time in the history, courtesy of their victory over Combodia.

“Well, they ended up making history. Got me the win and went on to smash two cakes in my face,” Constantine laughingly recalled to Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview.

In his retirement statement, Constantine thanked the PFF for entrusting him with the role and shared that he will cherish Pakistan's historic victory over Combodia in the first round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

"I am deeply thankful to the PFF for the incredible chance to lead Pakistan’s national team. We witnessed some unforgettable moments, especially the victory over Cambodia at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on October 17, 2023. The scenes that day will remain etched in my memory," said Constantine.

"During my time with the Pakistan team, the support of the staff was exemplary, I would also like to thank those who supported me at every step of the difficult journey and rendered valuable services.

Stephen Constantine further lauded the passion of football fans in Pakistan and credited them for the team's success.

"A large number of fans in Pakistan have immense love for football and they gave their full support to the national team due to which they managed to create history," Constantine concluded.

PFF Normalization Committee chairman Haroon Malik acknowledged Constantine's services towards Pakistan football.

"The nation will always remember Pakistan’s success in the World Cup qualifiers. Stephen Constantine’s services to Pakistan football will never be forgotten," said Malik.