Hyderabad Division Bodybuilding & Fitness Association elects new leadership

HYDERABAD: The elections for Hyderabad Division Bodybuilding & Fitness Association were held on Friday at King Fitness Gym here under the supervision of Sindh Bodybuilding & Fitness Association.

A large number of officials attended the Hyderabad Division Bodybuilding & Fitness Association elections, which saw Mr. Zahir Qureshi elected as chairman, Mr. Shuja Mirza as President, Mr. Tariq Alam as Secretary General and Mr. Aamir Abbasi as Treasurer.

The elections were supervised by Vice President of Sindh Olympic Association Mr. Tariq Zafar, Secretary General of Sindh Bodybuilding Association Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Bali, Individual Member of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) Shaikh Shakeel and Mirpur Khas Secretary Jamal Baloch.

In a statement, Hyderabad Division Bodybuilding & Fitness Association congratulated the newly-elected office bearers and expressed its hope to steer the association to great success.

“Congratulations to the newly elected team,” the statement said.

“May this new leadership propel Hyderabad Division Bodybuilding & Fitness Association to greater heights,” it added.