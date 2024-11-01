Shadab Khan 'confident' of Pakistan's success under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy

Mohammad Rizwan (R) and Shadab Khan (L) - File

All-rounder Shadab Khan pinned high hopes on newly-appointed Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership qualities, stating the national team will achieve success during his tenure.

Speaking to the media at a local event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Shadab expressed confidence in Rizwan’s abilities to lead Pakistan team to success.

“With Rizwan as captain, the team will gather successes,” Shadab said.

Rizwan, on Sunday, was appointed as the white-ball captain of Pakistan men’s cricket team, replacing star batter Babar Azam, who relinquished the role last month in a bid to focus more on his batting.

The wicketkeeper batter’s first assignment as Pakistan captain is a tough white-ball tour to Australia, comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series will run from November 4 to 10, followed by the T20I series, scheduled from November 14 to 18.

Pakistan boast a dismal record in Australia as they managed to win only two of their last 16 ODIs in the country.

Rizwan acknowledged the Green Shirt’s struggles in Australia but asserted that this team will meet the nation’s expectations.

"There’s no doubt that we’ve faced difficulties in Australia because when you look at the past results, they show that we had some trouble there. But I believe the team going now will meet the nation’s expectations," Rizwan said.

"In the last series we played in Australia, every match was almost ours to win, but we lost very closely. We have noticed a few things and will work on them when we go there, taking positives from it. By the will of Almighty Allah, we'll defeat Australia in Australia,” he added.

Pakistan Squads for Australia tour

ODI: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan