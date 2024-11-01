South Africa bowlers relieved their batters are finding form

Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking a wicket. —AFP

CHITTAGONG: A significant improvement in South Africa’s test batting form over the last year, culminating in a convincing two-test series win in Bangladesh this week, has been welcomed by a once beleaguered bowling unit.

Kagiso Rabada, who took 14 wickets in test wins in Dhaka and Chittagong to return to number one in the International Cricket Council’s test bowler rankings, said there was no longer as much pressure on the bowlers to try and win tests.

South Africa amassed 308 runs in the first innings and 106-3 to secure victory in the first test by seven wickets and then 575-6 declared in the second test before winning by an innings and 273 runs.

It included three centuries from players scoring a maiden test ton, which was only the second time that had happened in test cricket, as South Africa won the toss and batted for more than a day and a half.

“Whenever we get two days to put our feet up, I'm more than happy,” Rabada told a Friday press conference as the South Africans prepared to return home.

“So if we can sleep, you know, whilst they're batting, that's fantastic, so they must keep it up,” he quipped.

“But yes, there is a confidence because of the performances that the guys have put in, and especially coming to the subcontinent and beating Bangladesh. I mean, that's no easy feat.”

The 29-year-old Rabada said he had noted a major improvement in batting form at the start of the year when India played a two-match series in South Africa that was drawn.

“I was very impressed with our batting when India came to South Africa. I think that's when it really struck for me. The wickets were spicy, but you had guys who put their hands up in that series. And conditions were tough to bat.

“Perhaps, conditions were a little bit easier (in Bangladesh), but you still have to do the work.”

Rabada said the team had gone through a transition phase but were now finding their feet.

“I think we almost like coming into a bit of a sweet spot. I've been really impressed with the guys that have recently come on board and how they're making an impact,” he added.