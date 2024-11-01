WATCH: Pakistan ‘gear up’ for white-ball series against Australia

Pakistan team preparing for series against Australia. —X/@therealpcb

MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia took part in a robust training session at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national cricketers were seen training in the nets at full potential. The players also participated in several fielding drills.

Pakistan’s newly-appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan was deeply involved in assisting the players during the training session and was also seen bowling to star batter Babar Azam, who is going through a rough patch.

Remember, Rizwan was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain on Sunday, replacing Babar, who relinquished the role last month, in a bid to focus more on his batting.

Reflecting on the team’s preparations for the stiff Australia challenge, Rizwan banked on the combination of young and senior players but acknowledged that the team will miss top-order batters Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq.

“We have created a combination of young and senior players. We've included some players from the Champions Cup, while Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are excellent players, we will miss their contributions,” said Rizwan.

The wicketkeeper batter also commented on Gary Kirsten’s resignation as Pakistan white-ball head coach, stating the team is focused to deliver good results on a tough tour.

“Whoever is the coach we need to combine well and bring good results on a tough tour,” said Rizwan.

Pakistan Squads for Australia tour

ODI: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan