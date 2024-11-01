Spinners book New Zealand on 235 before India collapse

Ajaz Patel celebrates his second wicket - BCCI

MUMBAI: Ajaz Patel triggered a late collapse to lead New Zealand's fightback against India after Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul booked the visitors on 235 on the opening day of the third Test at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.



At the Stumps on Day 1, India were 86/4 with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, unbeaten on 31 and one respectively.

The hosts had a shaky start to their innings as they lost their captain Rohit Sharma (18) with just 25 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Yashasvi Jaiswal put together a defiant partnership with Shubman Gill to lead India’s recovery.

The duo added 53 runs for the second wicket until Jaiswal was cleaned up by Ajaz Patel on 30.

His dismissal prompted India to send Mohammed Siraj as the nightwatchman to see off the remaining overs but Patel, fuelled with momentum dismissed him on a golden duck.

The home side suffered another massive blow in the next over as star batter Virat Kohli (4) got run out, courtesy of a direct hit from Matt Henry.

Batting first, New Zealand managed to accumulate 235 runs despite Ravindra Jadeja’s five-for.

The visitors got off to an unwanted start to their innings as they lost in-form opener Devon Conway (4) early.

Skipper Tom Latham was then joined by Will Young and together they raised an important 44-run partnership for the second wicket.

Washington Sundar provided India with a much-needed breakthrough by getting rid of Latham, who made 28.

New Zealand soon slipped further to 72/3 as Sundar struck again, dismissing Rachin Ravindra on five.

All-rounder Mitchell then joined forces with Young and put New Zealand in a comfortable position through an anchoring 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja broke the budding partnership by dismissing Young in an eventful 45th over which saw him removing Tom Blundell as well.

Young remained a notable run-getter for New Zealand, scoring 71 off 138 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

The back-to-back dismissals sparked a middle-order collapse, resulting in New Zealand slipping to 210/8.

Meanwhile, Mitchell kept on the fight and ticked the scoreboard singlehandedly until falling to Sundar in the 66th over.

He top-scored for New Zealand with a gutsy 82-run knock that featured six boundaries including three sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja was the standout bowler for India, picking up five wickets, followed by Sundar with four, while Akash Deep made one scalp.

For the unversed, New Zealand won the opening Test by eight wickets, recording their first win in India in 36 years before wrapping the series with a commanding 113-run victory in the second Test.

The last time India got clean swept at home was in 2000 when they lost 2-0 to South Africa.