Babar Azam’s bat to be exhibit at MCG’s Long Room

Babar Azam with his bat. —Author

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday, joined the ranks of Don Bradman, David Boon, Jack Hobbs and Brian Lara as his bat will now be showcased at Melbourne Cricket Ground's (MCG) prestigious Long Room.

The MCG management extended a special invitation to Azam, asking him to contribute the bat he used during Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup final clash against England, which the right-handed batter accepted.

Reflecting on the honour, Babar Azam said that playing at the MCG, one of the world’s most celebrated cricket venues, holds a deep personal significance.

"Honestly, it is an honour for me, and this means a lot to me because I played a World Cup final using this bat," Babar said after donating his bat at MCG long room on Friday. "I have many good memories here at the MCG […] it is one of the best grounds of my career. Having my bat placed here alongside those of great players is truly a privilege."

His gesture resonates with cricket history at the MCG, where legendary cricketers from Australia and other countries have contributed their bats to the exhibit.

Notably, Babar recently stepped down as Pakistan’s white ball captain and was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. He was also dropped from Pakistan's squad for the remaining two Tests of the three-match series against England.