Klaasen surpasses Kohli to become most expensive retained player in IPL

Virat Kohli (L) and Heinrich Klaasen (R) - IPL

NEW DELHI: In a surprising move, South Africa's explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen has surpassed Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli to become the most expensive retained player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Wednesday, all 10 franchises revealed their retention list before the grand auction for the IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has retained Klaasen for a record 23 crores (INR). Previously, Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 17 crores (INR) in 2017. This year, Kohli has been retained by RCB for 21 crores (INR).

Klaasen was a treat to watch during IPL 2024 where he scored 479 runs in 15 innings at an SR of 171.07. Kohli, on the other hand, scored the highest 741 runs in the tournament. However, Klaasen had a bigger impact in terms of scoring the biggest team totals for his team in the event.

Pat Cummins, the second most expensive player from IPL 2024, has also been retained by SRH. Under the captaincy of Cummins, SRH played the final of the IPL this year.

The most expensive player from the previous edition, Mitchell Starc, has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Starc was sold out last year for a record 24.75 crores (INR).

Rinku Singh, who was sold for 55 lakhs (INR) in his first IPL season, has been retained by KKR for 13 crores (INR).

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained their blue-eyed boys, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni respectively. CSK decided to exercise the infamous 'uncapped player' rule to retain Dhoni.

IPL 2025: Full retention list

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya.