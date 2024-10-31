Australia-bound T20I players to train in Karachi

Pakistan team training - filed photo

KARACHI: Six players, who are only part of Pakistan's T20I squad against Australia, will train here at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre before flying for Australia.

Players including Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Usman Khan will do practice from November 2 to 6.

These players will travel back to their hometowns after the brief camp. Later on November 10, they will depart for Australia.

Support staff:

Saeed bin Nasir (coach), Abdul Saad (coach), Imtiaz (physio), and Taimoor Mahmood (trainer).

Rizwan-led ODI squad reached Melbourne

Mohammad Rizwan, the newly appointed white-ball format skipper, along with his team reached Melbourne on Wednesday.

Rizwan was accompanied by vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafiq, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah, and Arafat Minhas.

Reflecting on the new addition to the squad, the new skipper said: “We have created a combination of young and senior players. We've included some players from the Champions Cup, while Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are excellent players, we will miss their contributions.”

Previously, prominent players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah alongside three other players arrived on Tuesday.

Babar remained the center of attention at the airport where several fans approached him for a selfie.

It is worth noting here that former skipper Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem were rested for the second and third Tests against England earlier this month after performing below par in the first Test against the Three Lions.

However, the “rested” players are set to make a comeback in the forthcoming ODI series against Australia, which is starting on November 4.