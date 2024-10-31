Wasim Akram is not confident for Pakistan's win in ODIs in Australia

MELBOURNE: Pakistan's former speedster Wasim Akram said Pakistan's chances to win an ODI in Australia are very tough.

Speaking in an online media session, Akram said Australian conditions always challenge Pakistan.

'Winning even one ODI in Australia would be a major achievement for Pakistan', said the former pacer.

Pakistan are set to play an ODI series in Australia, starting on November 4. After 2019, Pakistan will be playing a white-ball format series in Australia for the first time. Then, the green shirts lost the three-match T20I series.

However, Akram believes that Pakistan can give a tough time to Australia in T20Is. Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Aussies.

It will be the first assignment for the newly appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan.

In a media talk before leaving for Australia in Karachi, Rizwan shared he is optimistic about turning the tables this time around.

Pakistan's squads for Australia tour

ODI: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan