India's Manoj Tiwary sets friendship example

Faheem Ashraf (L), Manoj Tiwari (C) and Asif Ali (R) - Instagram/mannirocks14

KARACHI: Indian player Manoj Tiwari shared a picture with Pakistani players from the sidelines of a photo shoot for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament, starting tomorrow in Hong Kong.

Taking to the social site, Tiwari, who is representing the Indian team in the tournament, shared a picture of himself with Pakistani stars Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.

"Divided by borders, United by Cricket. With Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali during a photo shoot session. All set for India-Pakistan match at Hong Kong Sixes here in Hong Kong," he wrote.

Cricket fans from Pakistan and India liked the gesture by Tiwari and hoped that bilateral cricket would resume between the two countries.

Pakistan and India will play their match in Hong Kong Sixes on Friday (November 1) at 11 am (PST).

Squads of Pakistan and India

India: Robin Uthappa (c), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (c), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Shahab Khan

Total teams in the tournament

As many as 13 teams, including powerhouses like India, Pakistan, Australia, and England, are participating in the event which is returning after a gap of almost seven years.

Squads of other 11 teams

South Africa: JJ Smuts (c), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Luthando Midiri, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui (wk), Benny Paras, Sahal Malvernkar

Australia: Dan Christian (c), Alex Ross, Sam Heazlett (wk), Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson

New Zealand: Todd Astle (c), Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Henry McIntyre, Siddhesh Dixit, Xavier Bell, Harmeet Singh

UAE: Asif Khan (c), Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Zuhaib, Sanchit Sharma, Khalid Shah, Akif Raja, Zahoor Khan

England: Ravi Bopara (c), James Coles, Ethan Brookes, Jordan Thompson, Samit Patel, Alex Davies, Ed Barnard

Bangladesh: Yasir Ali (c), Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Abdullah al Mamun, Abu Hider, Sohag Gazi

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madushanka (c), Thanuka Dabare, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sadun Weerakkody, Tharindu Ratnayake

Nepal: Sundeep Jora (c), Rashid Khan, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Narayan Joshi, Lokesh Bam, Pratis GC

Oman: Shuaib Al Balushi, Zikriya Islam, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza, Hassnain Shah, Mujibur Ali, Sufyan Mehmood