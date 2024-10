KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shown soft corner in the ongoing Fakhar Zaman’s case, sources said.

According to sources, the PCB will sort out Fakhar’s issue soon.

It is worth noting here that the star batter was not only excluded from Australia and Zimbabwe tours but also central contracts following his controversial post on X.

During a press conference, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had said that his tweet wasn’t the main issue as his fitness was also questionable.