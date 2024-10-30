AUS vs PAK: Maxwell calls Pakistan team ‘unpredictable’ ahead of ODIs

Glenn Maxwell makes a big statement ahead of ODI series against Pakistan. -Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell praised Pakistan team’s unique and unpredictable style of play ahead of the One Day International (ODI) series, scheduled to take place from November.

Speaking in an interview, Maxwell shed light on the challenges that teams face while preparing for contests against the men in green.

“They are very hard to prepare for and I suppose get ready for because you’re just not sure what could happen and they are so dangerous in all areas of the game. They’ve got good spinners they’ve got good quicks up front and they’ve got batters that can win games for them” Maxwell said.

“I think you are gonna see those ebbs and flows when you play against them in this white-ball series and it’s gonna be so entertaining because they play an amazing brand of cricket where literally anything could happen. It’s gonna be hard for us to stay in our own bubble and concentrate on our own things because they can be super destructive to whatever plans you’ve got,” he added.

It is worth noting here that the Rizwan-led side have reached Melbourne earlier on Wednesday.

Rizwan was accompanied by vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafiq, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah, and Arafat Minhas.

Previously, prominent players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah alongside three other players arrived on Tuesday.