WATCH: Rizwan, other players arrive in Melbourne

Mohammad Rizwan at the Melbourne airport. -X/HamzaEjaz367

MELBOURNE: Mohammad Rizwan, the newly appointed white-ball format skipper, along with his team reached here today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

Rizwan was accompanied by vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafiq, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah, and Arafat Minhas.

Reflecting on the new addition in the squad, the new skipper said: “We have created a combination of young and senior players. We've included some players from the Champions Cup, while Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are excellent players, we will miss their contributions.”

Previously, prominent players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah alongside three other players arrived on Tuesday.

Babar remained the center of attention at the airport where several fans approached him for a selfie.

It is worth noting here that former skipper Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem were rested for the second and third Tests against England earlier this month after performing below par in the first Test against the Three Lions.

However, the “rested” players are set to make a comeback in the forthcoming ODI series against Australia, which is starting on November 4.