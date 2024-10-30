Saud Shakeel shines, enters ICC top 10 Test batters

Saud Shakeel celebrating his victory. -AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s vice-captain in Test cricket, Saud Shakeel made significant stride, entering the top 10 batters’ list in ICC Test rankings.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings, Shakeel has made it to the top 10, reaching the seventh spot after a remarkable leap of 20 spots.

His impressive performance in the recent Test series against England on home turf was pivotal in this achievement.

Pakistan celebrated a memorable victory by outclassing England in the third Test, claiming the three-match series 2-1. The national side took a substantial first-innings lead of 77 runs on a pitch favouring spinners.

Shakeel's highest rating is 724, with a career-best of 728 achieved against Australia in Melbourne in 2023.

Meanwhile, Englishman Joe Root is leading the ranking in the Test batters’ rankings.

Followed by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson at the second position, while India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed up one spot to claim third place.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former skipper Babar Azam has improved his rankings, moving from 19th to 18th position.

In addition, Pakistan's Test bowler Noman Ali has entered the ICC's top 10 Test bowlers, rising eight places to ninth.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, however, dropped from 14th to 15th. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is the top Test bowler after moving up three places, with India's Jasprit Bumrah in third.

However, India’s star batter Virat Kohli has faced a setback, dropping to rank 14th.