PCB chief expresses satisfaction with construction work at Karachi stadium

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits National Bank Cricket Arena - PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the construction work here at National Bank Cricket Stadium.

On early Wednesday, Naqvi made his first visit to the stadium where construction work started back in August this year.

Naqvi was briefed by Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) officials. The pillar work for the new building has been completed. PCB boss Naqvi advised the officials of several improvements to the work. The prominent suggestion was about the digital screen.

"Digital scoreboard should be installed at an elevated position, ensuring that fans can enjoy an uninterrupted view of the match," he suggested.

Meanwhile, he emphasised giving better viewing experience to the fans who will come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

The chairman also instructed that parking facilities should be situated closer to the stadium for easier access, further enhancing convenience for attendees on match days.

PCB chair is confident that the upgraded picture of Pakistani stadiums will match the international standards.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naqvi sat for an informal talk with Karachi journalists. During his interaction, Naqvi expressed confidence that all teams, including India, will come to Pakistan for the mega event, which is scheduled for February-March next year.