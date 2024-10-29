Mohsin Naqvi stands by selection committee amid Fakhar Zaman exclusion

Mohsin Naqvi discussed the national selection committee's authority over squad. —Author

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that the national selection committee has full authority over squad decisions, including player inclusions and omissions.

During an informal sitting with journalists in Karachi, Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, insisted on his non-interference in selection matters.

“The selection committee will decide who will be included or omitted from the team. I have never requested any player to be included or excluded, the committee is fully empowered, and I have complete confidence in it,” Naqvi said in response to questions about Fakhar Zaman’s future in the squad.

Zaman was recently dropped from Pakistan’s squads for tours to Australia and Zimbabwe, and his inclusion in the South Africa tour is uncertain. The PCB also omitted Zaman from its list of centrally contracted players.

His recent tweet expressing support for former captain Babar Azam, coinciding with team announcements for the England Test series, has drawn scrutiny. Naqvi had previously stated in a press conference in Lahore that Zaman’s fitness and along with his tweet were factors in his omission.

Regarding Pakistan’s hosting of the Champions Trophy, Naqvi expressed optimism. “InshaAllah, Pakistan will host the full Champions Trophy, and all teams will participate here,” he said.

However, he did not comment on reports suggesting that Pakistan had offered India the option to return to Chandigarh or Delhi after each match in Pakistan.

Naqvi also added that renovation work at Karachi’s National Stadium is expected to be completed by December 15, with an additional 15 to 20 days needed for final touches.

“Once we are done with construction of national stadium, we will start working on installing floodlights at the adjoining Oval Cricket ground,” he added.

When asked about his views on the handling of Gary Kirsten’s resignation, the chairman PCB said that PCB didn’t breach any contract, and it was Gary who resigned from his position.

He said that Jason Gillespie is appointed as white ball coach for the time being and he’s consulting a few names and a final decision on next head coach will be made soon.

He also confirmed upcoming administrative changes within the PCB.

“We have several vacant positions to fill and will be appointing directors, along with some reshuffling,” he said.