Rizwan reflects on team strategy as Pakistan prepares for Australia series

Pakistan's new white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan. —AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s newly appointed white-ball format captain Mohammad Rizwan shed light on the team’s preparations for the forthcoming challenges.

Reflecting on the new addition in the squad, the wicketkeeper batter said: “We have created a combination of young and senior players. We've included some players from the Champions Cup, while Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are excellent players, we will miss their contributions.”

During the conversation, 32-year-old Rizwan stated that the pitch in Australia is challenging, so we have formed the team accordingly.

Earlier on Sunday, Rizwan was appointed as the white-ball captain while Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain.

While discussing about top-order batter Fakhar Zaman, the new skipper called him a crucial player for white-ball cricket.

“Fakhar is a crucial player in white-ball cricket, but ultimately, the decision is not in our hands.” He expressed confidence in the team's direction, stating, “Regardless of who the coach is, our focus remains the same. We can share our opinions with the board, and if asked, we will suggest who should take on the coaching role.”

Meanwhile, considering the changes, the right-handed batter clarified that the team is already moving towards improvement, so he won’t be making drastic changes.

During the conference, he said that the main aim is to create the best combination for the most-anticipated event, Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

He reflected on the honor and challenge of being a captain, acknowledging, “Becoming a captain is both an honor and a test. The nation wants to see us compete against India. When we played in India, we received a warm welcome, and if India comes to Pakistan, we will extend the same hospitality.”

It is worth noting here that the face-off between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to kick off on November 4.