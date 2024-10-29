PCB appoints Asad Shafiq for team selection in Australia

Former Pakistani cricketer Asad Shafiq addressing a press conference. — Youtube@pakistancricket/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to send national team selector Asad Shafiq to Australia for selection purposes.

According to sources, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has approved the proposal to have a selector present with the team during overseas tours. Asad Shafiq will initially be sent to Australia to assess the pitches and conditions and assist in the selection of the playing XI.

Shafiq will also brief his fellow selectors on the Australian conditions and will consult with the captain and head coach before sharing his recommendations with the selection committee. The final 11-member squad will then be selected by the selection committee.

Upon completion of the tour, Asad Shafiq will prepare a report and share it with his fellow selectors.

The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals against Australia from November 4 to 18.

He will assess pitch conditions and provide inputs for team selection. Shafiq will work closely with the captain, head coach, and other selectors. The primary goal is to ensure the selection of the most suitable team for the Australian conditions.

“In essence, the PCB is taking proactive measures to enhance the team's performance in Australia by sending a seasoned cricketer and selector like Asad Shafiq to provide on-ground insights,” an official said.