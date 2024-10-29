WATCH: Fans take selfies with Babar at Melbourne airport

Babar Azam crowded with fans at Melbourne airport. —X/@SalmanAsif2007

MELBOURNE: With the One Day International (ODI) series against Australia just around the corner, seven players of the Pakistan team arrived here earlier on Tuesday.

Prominent players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah alongside three other players arrived early morning.

Babar remained the center of attraction at the airport where several fans approached him for a selfie.

It must be noted here that other members of the Pakistan squad, including captain Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Amir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Haseebullah, and Kamran Ghulam, will depart from Karachi for Australia tonight, along with the team management.

Pakistan will play ODI series against Australia from November 4 to 10.