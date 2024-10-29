Real Madrid rallies behind Vinicius Jr. after Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or

Vinicius Jr. (R) reacts after Rodrigo (L) won the Ballon d'Or award. —AFP

The Spanish club Real Madrid players expressed support with their fellow player Vinicius Jr. for not winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or award that was won by Manchester city's Rodrigo Hernández Cascante on Monday.

In regard to this, the brazilian star reacted on his X handle, posting: "I will do it 10 times again if I have to. They are not ready."

Expressing support with their fellow player, former German player Toni Kroos, and French striker Karim Benzema posted pictures with Vinicius on their Instagram handle.

Kroos referred the former teammate as "the best."

Another player, Eduardo Camavinga, voiced his frustration against the "football politics."

However, the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi congratulated the Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and all the nominees of Ballon d'Or.

Despite not winning the award, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner extended greetings on his Instagram handle.

"Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the Ballon d'Or 2024. Especially to Dibu (what a great, another award for best goalkeeper in the world!) Lautaro, Leo, and Ale. It's very nice to see them there!" he posted.

It is worth noting here that the Ballon d'Or winner defeated Argentina's forward Messi and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior into second place.

Previously, the Spanish professional football player Rodri broke down while accepting the award.

“Incredible night for me,” said Rodri.

“I just want to say thank you again to the people who recognise my value in the game,” he added. “When I was a kid I never thought of winning the Ballon d’Or, but in the last years I’ve been playing the highest level.”

Vinicius, won the UEFA Champions League and become the youngest player to score in two UCL finals, La Liga and Spanish Cup.