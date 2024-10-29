Has Fakhar Zaman left Saya Corporation?

Fakhar Zaman (L) and Gohar Zaman (R) - PCB/Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: Fakhar Zaman's brother Gohar Zaman deleted his post claiming that the batter has now parted ways with his PR agency, Saya Corporation.

On early Tuesday, Gohar took to social site X to announce that Fakhar has left the PR agency after consulting with his close ones.

“As an elder brother, I confirm that Fakhar Zaman will not be part of SAYA Corps from today," Gohar wrote.

A screenshot of the post on X by Fakhar Zaman's brother - X

According to Geo News, the account belongs to Fakhar's brother and the cricketer follows the same account. However, sources claimed that the player agency put pressure to delete the post.

It must be noted here that Fakhar got into hot waters after writing a post in favour of Babar Azam after he was dropped from the squad for the last two Tests against England.

He posted on his X handle, “It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them.”

Remember, Saya Corporation handles Fakhar, Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and many other prominent cricketers.

Fakhar and people closer to him believe the agency benefitted someone by posting from Fakhar's account.

Following Fakhar's debatable post, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a show-cause notice to him. Also, the cricketer was excluded from Australia, and Zimbabwe tours and central contracts.