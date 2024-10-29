Mohsin Naqvi urges white-ball leaders to embrace 'teamwork'

Mohsin Naqvi meets newly appointed leadership duo ahead of series against Australia. -Author

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with the newly appointed leadership duo of the white-ball format, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha on Tuesday.

Naqvi initiated the meeting, conveying his best wishes to the captain and vice captain as they are gearing up for the forthcoming series against Australia and Zimbabwe.

"Leading the white-ball team is an honour," said Naqvi. "The nation expects a remarkable performance from the team during the Australia and Zimbabwe series. Our players are talented and professional, and I am confident they will showcase their best talent,” he added.

It is worth noting here that following Pakistan's series win against England at home in the Test series, people and the board have high expectations from the team.

Emphasising on team work, the 45-year-old stated: "Playing as a united team and fighting till the last ball are keys to success. If the team performs as one unit, no one can defeat you."

In regards to this, the newly appointed captain Rizwan and vice-captain Agha expressed gratitude to the chairman for trusting them.

"We are determined to perform well during the tours of Australia and Zimbabwe," said Rizwan. "We will make every effort to meet the nation's expectations,” he added.

PCB's Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, was also in attendance at the meeting.

It is worth noting here that seven players from Pakistan squad have reached Australia on Tuesday to face the Baggy Greens for the white-ball series.

From the Pakistan team, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, and three other squad members arrived in Melbourne.

However, other other members of the Pakistan squad, including captain Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Amir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Haseebullah, and Kamran Ghulam, will depart from Karachi for Australia tonight, along with the team management.

The men in green are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia, with the first ODI to kick off on November 4.