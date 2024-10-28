Ahmed Shehzad lashes out at PCB following Kirsten’s sudden resignation

Ahmed Shehzad criticises PCB after Gary Kirsten's resignation. -AFP/ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricketer Ahmed Shehzad held the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responsible for Gary Kirsten’s sudden resignation from his head coach post on Monday.

Taking to his X handle, the right-handed batter expressed frustration on the current matters in Pakistan cricket.

He criticised the national board for making “empty” promises and “lying” to everyone.

Following Shahzad’s footsteps, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen took a dig at PCB.

Pietersen asked the PCB to stop doing “bad” for their own system.

Kirsten joined hands with the PCB in April 2024 on a two-year contract to coach Pakistan’s One Day International (ODI) and T20 international teams.

However, he remained under contract for only six months due to disagreements with the national board.